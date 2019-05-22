MVRHS tennis teams stay unbeaten

1 of 2

Having clinched Cape and Islands League titles on May 15, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls and boys tennis teams improved to 14-0 overall and 13-0 in league play with wins over Sturgis East on Tuesday. The girls won 5-0 in Oak Bluffs, while the boys won 4-1 away.

First singles Kelly Klaren was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Brook Meyer, Hannah Rabasca moved up to second singles and scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Liz White and freshman Karinne Nivala won at third singles against Grace Rizzuto 6-2, 6-4. First doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter prevailed 6-1, 6-1 against Carly Burns and Emma Burns and the second doubles duo of Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond defeated Keshet Baumflek and Sophie Lemmon, 6-1, 6-0.

For the boys, Chris Ferry bested Will Furtado at first singles 6-0, 6-0, Spencer Pogue left his usual first doubles spot for second singles and defeated Noah Whelpley 6-0, 6-0, and third singles regular Eric Reubens played first doubles with Owen Favreau in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Eliot Stark and Kyle Rizzuto. Second doubles Luke Nivala and Ben Belisle closed out the win with a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 (tie-breaker) win over Evan Halgopen and Hunter Proft. Sturgis East scored their only point by default in the third singles match.

Klaren advances to finals in South Individual Tourney

Top-seeded first singles Kelly Klaren won all three of her matches on Saturday and Sunday at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett to advance to the final round of the MIAA Girls South Individual Tennis Tournament.

Klaren defeated Lindsay MacDonald (Monomoy) 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday in the fourth round and followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alessia Cahoon (Ursuline) in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Later the same day, Klaren rallied to defeat Sharon’s No. 1 player, Nupur Shukla, 6-7 (10-8), 6-4, 7-5 in an epic match, gaining a berth in the South Sectional finals. She will face Alex Prudente (Notre Dame Academy, Hingham) on Saturday at 10:00 am at Old Rochester.

In the Boys South Individual tourney at Barnstable High School on Saturday, No. 2 seed Chris Ferry defeated Vineyard teammate Eric Reubens 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16, then defeated Evan Abramson of Sandwich 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Ferry lost by default to Wellesley’s No. 1 Harry Collomb in the semifinals on May 19.