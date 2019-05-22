Oak Bluffs: Memories of Memorial Day

Now the fragrance of lilacs brings back memories throughout my yard. It was always an omen of Memorial Day approaching, and still brings the same reminder to me. This day means different things to different people. For us here on this Island, it means the summer influx of crowds, and traffic has begun once again. Visitors, more boats, and of course weekend family and friends gathering for cookouts and celebrations. But do not let the true meaning of this day get lost amidst the day-to-day activities. This is a memorial day in memory of the many people who lost their lives in too many wars, defending our right to enjoy our life. Please remember to fly your flag this day and every day in their honor. Take an hour to attend the ceremonies throughout the Island. Go to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven at 7 am Monday morning and help raise the many flags to demonstrate your thanks to past veterans. Most of all, thank a veteran for his or her service and sacrifices, and never forget.

It’s that time of year for the Oak Bluffs School annual plant sale. This Thursday and Friday, May 23 and 24, from 2 to 3 pm in the school lobby, come and shop for plants including herbs, flowers, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and many more vegetables. All proceeds go toward the support of the Oak Bluffs School garden and greenhouse. This year the funds will go toward an automatic irrigation system in the greenhouse. This is a wonderful learning and helpful program that benefits the students in many ways.

On Friday, May 31, the eighth grade will share memories and lessons learned at the Oak Bluffs School at the School Community Meeting in the gym from 8:30 to 9 am. Families are invited to attend.

“Save Our Seas: Oceans, Plastic, and Climate Change” is the title of the program featured tonight at our Oak Bluffs library from 6 to 7:30 pm. The life support systems for our planet Earth, particularly our oceans, are threatened by plastic and climate change. Come hear a talk about oceans, plastic, climate change, and kids, and what we can do to save our seas and our world for our kids.

Teen Trivia will be held in the downstairs meeting room tomorrow from 6 to 5 pm.

Just a heads-up to let you know that the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival will be returning to the Island for two days this summer: August 3 and 4. Confirmed speakers include John Grisham, David Blight, Tony Horwitz and many others.

Like to cook? Our library is the place for you, then. Cooking with Caroline on Saturday, May 25, from 2 to 3:30 will teach you how to make Enchiladas. They may look complicated, but they are quick and easy to make once you know how, and Chef Caroline will teach you how to make authentic Mexican Enchiladas. Then everyone gets a chance to sample.

On Tuesday, May 28, it’s your chance to show off your cupcakes at the cooking contest, from noon to 2 pm. Bring your best homemade cupcakes to the library to compete for the crown of Best Cupcakes on M.V. Blind taste tests will decide the winner.

Congratulations to Emily deBettencourt, who recently graduated from Stonehill College. Emily’s proud parents are Hope and Eric deBettencourt.

We send birthday smiles to neighbor Kay Manning, who turns an amazing 95 on May 24, Jack Garrett on the 25th, and James Trip and Connie DeFelica on the 26th. Anniversary smiles to Susie and Mike Wallo, also on the 26th, and birthday smiles to Cheryl King on May 28.

Enjoy your week. Peace.