REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: May 13 – 17, 2019

Aquinnah

May 16, Kenneth A. Dipietro and Corinne K. Dipietro sold 7 Sunset Lane to Steven Moskowitz, trustee of the Steven Moskowitz Revocable Trust, and Emily Moskowitz, trustee of the Emily Moskowitz Revocable Trust, for $2,250,000.

Edgartown

May 14, Vahan Sarkisian sold 3 Twenty Second St. North to Adam Moran for $295,000.

May 14, Michael Calheta IV and Tabitha Calheta sold 137 Pennywise Path to Ryan McKee and Tonya McKee for $945,000.

May 16, Arch Building and Home Development LLC sold 20 Vickers St. to Howard C. Greene and Michele M. Greene, trustees of the Michele M. Greene 2019 Trust, for $2,385,000.

May 17, Robert F. Conway sold 2 Briarwood Dr. to Josmar Marcos DeOliveira for $595,000.

May 17, MV Cutler LLC sold 11 Jessica Lane to Flavio S. Paula and Luciana R. Paula for $429,980.

Oak Bluffs

May 14, Nicholas Martin Catt sold Unit 14, 8 Circuit Ave. Ext., to Richard Medeiros for $287,500.

May 15, Christine Rose sold 11 Lawrence Ave. to Douglas A. Coe for $645,000.

Tisbury

May 13, Kathleen A. Byrnes sold 38 Boxberry Ave. to Fae Kontje-Gibbs for $425,000.

May 15, Dylan Huntley Jacobs and Danielle LaPointe Jacobs, trustees of the Gretchen Huntley Jacobs 2005 Trust, sold Unit C-11, 124 Skiff Ave., to Melissa K. Dolby for $400,000.

West Tisbury

May 15, Edward D. Raposa, trustee of the Edward D. Raposa Living Trust, sold 50 Kaitlyn Farm Rd. to Thomas J. Dellarocco for $695,000.

May 17, Theodore Richard Powell and Susan Rae Powell sold 48 Old Courthouse Rd. to Huseby Meadows LLC for $550,000.