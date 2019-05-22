Spring plant sale opening day

The Polly Hill Arboretum Visitor Center and Plant Sale Area are open for the season on Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release, PHA staff will be on hand Saturday from 9:30 am to 3 pm to answer questions about the selection of wildflowers, trees, shrubs, and perennials available. These plants, many of which are Polly Hill introductions or Island natives, are chosen for their superior qualities and adaptability to our local climate. After shopping, stroll through the grounds on a self-guided tour of the flowering trees and spring-blooming plants, or enjoy a picnic in our beech grove. Free and open to the public.