Vision forum to host exploratory mixed-development study

On Wednesday, May 29, Jennifer Goldson will present a year-long study conducted by her firm to explore the potential for a mixed-use development project in Tisbury. The study was funded by a grant, jointly awarded to the town and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission from MassHousing’s Planning for Housing Production grant program to follow up on the recommendations of the local and regional housing production plans for the production of affordable housing. The study examined the potential for a mix of affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing and commercial development on the Island Food Products site at 229 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. The site was selected for the exploratory study, given its proximity to town, access on a primary road, and shared interest among all parties in the development of a mutually beneficial plan.

At the Vision Forum, Goldson will review the project’s overall objectives, site conditions, infrastructure requirements, and a potential development scenario. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and discussion. This is an opportunity for the community to explore an alternative approach to address our housing needs. The planning board looks forward to hearing public comments on this approach. The meeting will take place at 6 pm in the Tisbury Senior Center.