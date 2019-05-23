Forum to focus on gun safety

A forum on gun safety and prevention of gun violence will be held Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, located at 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven. The forum will host guest speaker Janet Goldenberg, the chair of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, as well as a panel to include a state representative, Island police, and school participants, moderated by Rabbi Caryn Broitman. There will be an open Q&A to follow.

The event is sponsored by the Social Action Committee of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center.