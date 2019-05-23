VTA strike averted

A strike by Vineyard Transit Authority bus drivers has been averted — for now.

Drivers met Thursday night to consider either going on strike or setting a date for one, but ultimately decided to wait. A VTA strike as Memorial Day weekend approaches could have wreaked havoc with what’s expected to be a busy weekend on the Island.

The VTA warned its ridership about the possibility on its Facebook page Thursday night.

“As many of you have heard, there is a possible driver strike planned as soon as tomorrow,” the post stated. “In the event of a driver strike, the VTA and our operating company, TCI (who employs the drivers), will do our best to provide as much transit service as possible.”

The post said the VTA would attempt to provide service on 70 percent of its routes. “There may be service during the day and reduced service at night,” the post stated. “We are expecting it to be a dynamic situation and thank you in advance for your understanding.”

Drivers authorized a strike in April and have held informational pickets.

Bruce Hamilton, international vice president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, and Richard Townes, Vineyard Transit Authority bus driver, issued the following statement Thursday:

“The bus drivers of Martha’s Vineyard affiliated with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) have decided to postpone calling a strike. We make this decision with the hope that Transit Connection, Inc. (TCI) will begin negotiating in good faith at our upcoming session.

“We know firsthand how crippling a strike would be to our community and always view striking as our last resort. We will continue to strive to reach an agreement with TCI, but can only make so many concessions while securing the living wage and fair benefits that our drivers and their families deserve. It is past time for TCI to step up and demonstrate they care for our community as much as they should.

“We will spend the coming days engaging with our community, riders and local businesses to help them understand the situation and prepare for any disruption. Our community has been incredibly supportive of our cause, and our goal is to reach a resolution without negatively impacting their day-to-day lives.”

According to Nico Ericksen-Deriso, a spokesman for the union, the drivers are hopeful after TCI agreed to meet in the coming week.

“It’s in no one’s best interest if anyone goes on strike — the community loses, the drivers lose,” Ericksen-Deriso said. “We’re hoping they’ll negotiate in good faith.”

Talk of a strike comes on the heels of a recent strike by Stop & Shop workers that closed the Vineyard Haven supermarket and hampered the Edgartown store until that contract was settled.

The VTA drivers have struggled for years just to get to the point of having their union recognized. Now they say that TCI, the parent company, has refused to come to the table. For their part, TCI officials have said the drivers are asking for too much.