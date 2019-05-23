West Tisbury says yes to Long Point balloon

At their May 22 meeting, West Tisbury selectmen unanimously approved event permits and an alcohol permit for the Trustees of the Reservations for two days of events that include a mirrored hot air balloon. Slated for July 12 and 14 at the Long Point Wildlife Refuge, the events are part of the Trustees’ Art and the Landscape Initiative and will include balloon rides, speakers, music, breakfasts, and a modest light show within the balloon.

Newly appointed Trustees superintendent for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Sam Hart, told the board his staff took great pains to evaluate the impact the events would have on wildlife and habitat, including consulting local naturalist and former longtime steward of Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Gus BenDavid. In both the Trustees’ and BenDavid’s estimation, the events would not adversely impact the habitat and wildlife of Long Point, Hart said.

After considerable deliberation, a skeptical Skipper Manter, chairman of the board, went along with his peers and approved the request for both beer and wine to be served and for the events to be authorized.

The selectmen capped the number of attendees for the breakfast portion of the events at 100 and permitted alcohol to be served those mornings from 7 am to 10 am. The board capped the number of evening attendees to 600 people and 200 cars. They stipulated alcohol may not be served past 9:30 pm.