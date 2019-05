Joyce K. Welton, was born in Oak Bluffs on March 5 1942, and died May 14 2019 in Los Angeles CA. She was the daughter of Captain Walter Kszystyniak and his wife Barbara of Vineyard Haven.

She is survived by her brother, Walter Kszystyniak USAF Retired, and her children Mary Beth Hamblen, David L. Hamblen Jr. and Ellie Hamblen all formerly of Edgartown, MA.

