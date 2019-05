Coming to the Vineyard for Memorial Day Weekend? If you’re traveling Friday, you could face delays.

The Steamship Authority issued the following warning:

“The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 pm Friday. A quick drop in temperatures has the potential to disrupt marine operations in the Cape and Islands due to an abrupt wind shift, a quick drop in temperatures and a period of wind gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph.