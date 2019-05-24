SSA, your slip is showing

There was a noticeable uptick at the Woods Hole terminal Friday morning as tourists pulling luggage, toting golf clubs, and pushing baby carriages mixed with commuters and Islanders for the 8:15 am Island Home crossing to Vineyard Haven.

The slip that’s been under construction by Jay Cashman Inc. for most of the offseason was freshly paved and an orange netting marked the area where ferries will connect to the slip. The transfer bridge was installed last week, according to an update from the Steamship Authority.

“At the end of the day on Thursday, the new slip was available for public use,” Bill Cloutier, project manager, wrote in his weekly update. “Cashman and all the subcontractors have pulled together and worked tirelessly to make this slip operational for this weekend. It was a great effort.”

Some work will continue next week, according to the update. Cashman will continue work on catwalks and mooring bollards, according to the update. “They will also finish setting up a temporary trestle to construct the passenger platform next season. They will also set the ticket booth while the utility contractors finish their work to support the slip operations,” Cloutier wrote.

On Thursday evening as the Island Home docked at 5:45 pm, crews were still busily working on the slip, though there were fewer workers than the day before. On Wednesday, the slip area was a flurry of activity throughout the day and into the night. At 8 pm, a cement truck was spinning at the site in the hustle to get meet the SSA’s deadline to have the slip operational by Friday.

One crane and other equipment sits on a barge anchored nearby. Another crane remained at the site Friday morning, though no work was going on among the bustle of buses, trucks, cars, and ferry passengers.

Meanwhile, the MV Governor is back in service making freight runs between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven. The Governor is not on the SSA’s published schedules.