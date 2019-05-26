Stepping out at The Yard May 26, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 12 Kaitlyn Lawrence, a technical production intern at The Yard, dances in the gardens. — Gabrielle Mannino Bruce MacNelly plays some soothing guitar in the garden. — Gabrielle Mannino Holly Jones, left, The Yard director of artist services and associate producer, and Claire Page, MAKING IT community and education associate, dance atop a hill in the Mytoi gardens. — Gabrielle Mannino The Yard's Ali Geroche, back, development associate, and Kaitlyn Lawrence, a technical production intern, intertwine during a dance. — Gabrielle Mannino Ali Geroche, The Yard development associate, twirls along a path in the Mytoi garden. — Gabrielle Mannino Holly Jones, right, The Yard director of artist services and associate producer, and Claire Page, MAKING IT community and education associate, dance atop a hill in the Mytoi gardens. — Gabrielle Mannino Amber Lucia Chabus, a development intern at The Yard, soaks up the sun while dancing in the garden. — Gabrielle Mannino Ellen Duffy, The Yard artist services intern, dances on a bridge at Mytoi. — Gabrielle Mannino Jesse Keller Jason, The Yard director of Island programs and education and co-producer, dances in the Mytoi gardens during their performance on Saturday, May 25. Carol Loud, left, joins The Yard's Holly Jones, director of artist services and associate producer, for a dance. — Gabrielle Mannino On Saturday, May 25, The Yard held their annual improv dance performance at the Mytoi gardens on Chappaquiddick. — Gabrielle Mannino Ellen Duffy, The Yard artist services intern, and Sandy Broyard, artistic director for the community dance group What's Written Within, dance on a bridge in the gardens. — Gabrielle Mannino