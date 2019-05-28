Hilary G. Walton McLaughlin

Hilary G. Walton (“Ri”), 47, died unexpectedly on May 8, 2019.

Hilary was born on June 3, 1971, in Boston, to Natalie (Melhorn) Kelloway of Wolfeboro, N.H., and the late Russell R. Walton of Chilmark.

Hilary graduated from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro in 1988, received a bachelor of science degree in biokinesiology in 1993 from Gordon College in Wenham, and a master’s degree in exercise physiology from California State University, Los Angeles, in 2012.

Hilary loved teaching, and was a dedicated personal trainer with several certifications, including ones from the American College of Sports Medicine, the National Strength and Conditioning Association, and the American Council on Exercise. She also held several martial arts degrees, and was a Society of American Fight Directors–trained fight and stunt instructor.

From 2003 to 2009, Hilary and her husband, Dennis, developed and supervised the curriculum for the Southern California vocational schools, and traveled to Turkey to teach doctors, physical therapists, and personal trainers at the prestigious Hillside Sport University in Istanbul.

From 2006 to 2011, Hilary taught multiple science classes at Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles. During this time, she developed the school’s first-ever forensic science program, which uses CSI techniques. She and Dennis worked with Eagle Rock Stage, teaching stunt training. Hilary also formed the Student Emergency Response Team, to teach students to prepare for and respond to school and community emergencies.

From 2012 to 2017, Hilary was a lecturer and research assistant at California State University, Los Angeles.

Recently Hilary was working with Cindy Patten, Blacks Paper Store, opening and managing Paper, Pen, and Palette, a creative boutique on South Main Street, Wolfeboro.

Hilary leaves her husband of 14 years, Dennis M. McLaughlin, of Glendale, Calif., her mother, Natalie M. Kelloway of Wolfeboro, aunt Carla M. Zwahlen of Mont Vernon, N.H., uncle and aunt Keith and Donna Kelloway of Tuftonboro, N.H., and cousins Stefan Zwahlen of Boseman, Mont., Jurg Zwahlen of Mont Vernon, his wife Lourinda, and their six children. She will also be missed by her many other cousins, including Peter and Denise Batchelder of Wolfeboro, as well as her many friends.

A memorial service is being planned at a future date at First Christian Church in Wolfeboro.