John T. Chirgwin, 83, of Edgartown, died at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Lucille (Hoyt) and Frederick Chirgwin.

John is survived by his daughter, Melissa H. Thorkilsen, of New Canaan, Conn.

Services will be held at a later date, and a full obituary will appear at that time.

