Reasons to be thankful

To The Editor:

I want to take this opportunity to thank all those talented and caring individuals who went above and beyond to help me out when I experienced a recent medical emergency. The compassion and caring displayed by each and every one of you will never be forgotten, as it is because of all of you that I am able to be writing this letter today.



My only reluctance in writing this letter is that I might leave someone’s name out. If I do, please forgive me, as there were a lot of faces and dark blue uniforms around me, and memories of the incident are a little foggy. However, if I somehow omit to recognize you personally, it doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate, from the bottom of my heart, what you did for me; there were just so many people and faces that I unfortunately do not remember everybody’s name.



I want to give my heartfelt thanks and admiration to all those first responders from the Edgartown and Tri-Town Ambulance services. I have been told that because of the expertise and rapid response of Haley Krause, Ben David, Megan Sonyi, Matt Montanile, Peter Tennant, and numerous others, that I am around to live another day. I know that there were many more very capable individuals helping me that morning; I sadly just do not remember everyone. However, to everyone, “God Bless” and “Thank you.”

I further want to thank Jim Davin and Matt Bradley of the Oak Bluffs EMS. Your smiling faces and optimistic personalities meant a lot to me during a very apprehensive time. You guys are great.



There are a lot of people who helped out in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital emergency room; unfortunately things were a little blurry by then, and I do not remember individual names. However, what I do remember is the smiles, caring, and encouragement that everyone gave. Your presence and reassuring manner was truly appreciated, and for that I applaud your professionalism and humanity.



That being said, there is one individual who was working in the ER I do remember, and that is Nurse Danielle Shea. Danielle’s smiles and genuine empathy were as valuable as any medical intervention could have been at that time. She is a credit to her profession and to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Thanks, Danielle.



I also want to individually thank Jim Osmundsen for his skills and calm demeanor. Jim was one of the first individuals to come to my assistance, and he, and others, were responsible for initially turning around what I have come to understand was a pretty grave medical situation.



I also cannot forget my fellow members of the Chilmark Fire Department. Although you did not participate in a physical response, your calls, texts and help upon my return to my home will not be forgotten. The visits by Chief Norton, Assistant Chief Bradshaw, and Captain Robert Coutinho were exactly what I needed. It was great to laugh again and to be, once again, with my magnificent departmental family.



The meals supplied by Alan and Joy Granapol were also most appreciated, especially considering my limitations as a cook.



Finally and most importantly, I want to express my sincere love and admiration to two of the best friends a man could ever ask for. Alan Porter and Rich Weiss, what can I say, without you guys I would not be here. You are the very definition of “good friends,” and your presence in my life makes me a very very lucky guy. You are the best, and I am extremely lucky to be able to call both of you my friend.



I know that I have probably missed and omitted some of the names of the many people who were there for me when I needed them. Once again I do apologize if I omitted you. However, your omission does not mean your assistance and help is not appreciated; it is, in ways that are immeasurable. Thank you.



I am home now and doing quite well. The doctors say that with a few weeks’ rest that I will be as good as new, and able to move forward with my life. I owe this continued life to all of you. I have been given a second chance at life, and I promise all of you, I won’t blow it.



Thank You and God Bless.

Gary Robinson

Chilmark