Services for Arthur J. Lenna

A graveside service for Arthur J. Lenna, who died on March 6, 2019, will be held on Tuesday, June 4 (his birthday), at 2 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle, and with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, or to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com.