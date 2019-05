The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission’s Aviation Scholarship Fund, founded with the Permanent Endowment of Martha’s Vineyard, announces its first recipient, Max Smith, who will attend the CCCC Aviation Mechanics program held at Plymouth Airport this fall. According to a press release, the fund was initiated with a multiple-year donation and support from Cape Air. A ceremony to present the scholarship is planned for Friday, June 7, at 6 pm at the airport.