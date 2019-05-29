Boys lax falls to Whalers

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys lacrosse team traveled to Nantucket on Saturday and lost, 18-7, to the unbeaten Cape and Islands League champion Whalers (18-0,16-0 C & I).

Aiden Marek scored two goals and added two assists for the Vineyarders (13-2, 12-2 C & I). Brendan Morris and Colby Zarba each had a goal and an assist, with Zander Amaral, Eli Gundersen, and Sam Wallace adding a goal apiece and Ivan Shepherd picking up two assists. Vineyard goalie Max Smith was a busy man between the pipes and made 15 saves.