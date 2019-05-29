Boys Tennis beats Barnstable, improves to 15-0

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys tennis team defeated Barnstable, 4-1, in the final home match of the regular season on a chilly Tuesday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs. With the win, the Vineyarders improved to 15-0.

The match with Barnstable was unique as the teams played eight-game pro sets instead of the customary best two-of-three sets.

First singles Chris Ferry got the Vineyarders off to a flying start with an 8-0 win over Johnny Finch. Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue followed suit by downing Kyle McMullin and Alex Arabadzhiev at first doubles, 8-0. Second singles Max Potter scored an 8-2 win over Mike Rodolakis, while second doubles Luke Nivala and Ben Belisle beat Colin McGinn and Stefan Mee by the same count.

Senior David Krauthamer, who played singles for the first time this season, lost to Barnstable’s Graham Hempstead, 8-7 (7-4 tie-break) in the tightest match of the afternoon.