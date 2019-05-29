Bridge results

At the May 20, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Deirdre Ling and Joanne Rau in second, Jane Haley and Vicki Bologna in third place, Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in fourth place, and Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in fifth.

Eight pairs competed at the May 21, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place went to Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Barbara Besse and Deirdre Ling in second, and Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in third. At the May 14 game, eight pairs competed. First place went to Gail Farrish and Warren Morse, followed by Colleen Morris and Barbara Alleyne in second, and Carol Whitmarsh and Michael Lindheimer in third place.

And at the May 23, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Gerry Averill and Caroline Baum in second place, Ency and Robert Fokos in third place, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in fourth place.