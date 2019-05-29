Chip Anthony Leonardi of Chilmark passed away on May 13, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.

He leaves behind three children, Josh Kochin and wife Heather of West Tisbury, Alex Leonardi and wife Amelia of Conway, and Gina Solon and husband Davis of West Tisbury; his former wife, Michele Leonardi, also of Chilmark; his very best friend Robert Iwaskiewicz and wife Michele Bessett; and six grandchildren whom he adored, Simone, Beckett, Isla, Anthony, Levi, and Enzo.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.