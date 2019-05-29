Edgartown: A bit of beach time

What a glorious weekend it has been thus far. Although I am, like everyone else that survives full-time life on M.V., crazy busy this weekend, I’ve managed to squeak in a bit of beach time, and that magical first swim that I’ve been coveting for the past few weeks. It wasn’t long. In fact, if you blinked you probably would have missed it, but it was such a sweet pleasure. But that water is cold. Wow. Still, summer is my season and the beach and ocean are my antidote to the long winter past, so I’m happy.

The Campgrounds came alive this weekend. It seems like most everyone that owns in here has come down to enjoy. And they really do all sit on their porches and say hello to everyone that passes. I got to enjoy my morning coffee on the porch this morning with Miss Amelia, which was glorious. Imagine my 17-year-old daughter sitting with me chatting about life while enjoying our coffee and tea, and sunshine and warm temperatures. I’m so grateful.

The Edgartown School music department, under the direction of Laura Walton, held its annual talent show last Thursday, and I was delighted to be a part of it. Well, I videotaped it, so I was peripherally a part of it. But what talent we have in that school. It’s really an incredible night, and such a shining example of why we need to keep the arts in schools. The kids were outstanding, and sometimes you just don’t see that in the academic classrooms. Every single student who got on that stage was brave and talented beyond measure. And many were surprising because they are so quiet in class, or learn differently than the expected “norm.” Nothing reflects that more beautifully than alternative presentations, like art shows or music shows. I’m in awe. And to see those same kids the next day glowing in the praise of staff and peers was just so heartwarming. Thank you to all the kids who performed, to the parents who encourage music and arts, and the staff who support these kids. And thank you to our incoming principal, Shelley Einbinder-Fleischmann, for being in attendance and supporting the kids and staff that she will soon be leading. My heart is still so full four days later.

We also had our annual March to the Sea on Friday, with nice weather as well. It wasn’t too hot or too cold, which is perfect. The kids love this special day, and the school smelled amazing with all the flowers in every classroom, awaiting their delivery to the Edgartown Harbor in remembrance of our fallen military servicemen and women. I spoke to the seventh and eighth grades quite earnestly this year about how meaningful this ceremony is. I’ve always understood it myself, as an adult, but have a whole new appreciation of it now that my son is heading into the military. I’m so proud that our town and our school have continued this tradition for so long.

As part of the Federated Church’s Community Partners program, please come on May 19, following the 10:30 am church service, to listen to executive director Phil Wallis speak about the future plans for the Edgartown campus of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, as well as what is new at the Vineyard Haven location. Neighbors who may have questions are encouraged to go. This is a free event, and all are welcome.

On Sunday, June 2, Federated Church will focus on Ghana, one of its Global Missions. Carol and David Christensen will speak about the work they continue to do. You can support this mission by purchasing a “Gifts of Hope,” an alternative gift in honor of graduates, Father’s Day, or celebrating the end of the school year. Service starts at 10:30 am, with coffee hour to follow, at 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. All are welcome! For more information, please call 508-627-4421, or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

The Edgartown eighth grade will be in Washington, D.C., this week. It’s supposed to be in the 80s or higher all week. We will all be hot and exhausted, but I for one will be like a kid with a candy bar all week. I absolutely love D.C., and I really enjoy seeing the kids see it, many for the first time. I can’t wait to share some stories next week.

After that, we are on a very slippery slope to the end of the school year. Project weeks in many grades, celebrations for the eighth grade, graduation, field day, and fun are on the horizon. This is where we can loosen the reins a bit, and teach and learn in different and creative ways. I’m so excited to be able to teach kids. It is the hardest job I’ve ever done, and can be utterly exhausting. But I just love the kids, and think they help keep me young, or at least in tune with the younger generation. How lucky am I?

Have a great week. I’ll see you when I recover a bit from five days wandering around D.C.