1 of 6 Student art prints were for sale, with proceeds going towards future art field trips. — Gabrielle Mannino Dougie Norton sings "To Kiss a Girl" by Richard Linderfelzer. — Gabrielle Mannino Samantha Look and Ayla Strom, 8, paint the paint-by-numbers mural at the art show. — Gabrielle Mannino James Murray plays guitar during the art show. — Gabrielle Mannino Vase by Jenaleigh Griffin. — Gabrielle Mannino A painted cello by Molly Pogue, Paige Pogue, and Molly Baldino. — Gabrielle ManninoMartha's Vineyard Regional High School brought the stars out last Wednesday for its annual Evening of the Arts, showcasing student artwork, design, and technology, as well as a talent-filled coffee house and a paint-by-numbers mural.