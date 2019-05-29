Governor runs canceled

The Steamship Authority has canceled the early-morning runs of the MV Governor due to mechanical issues.

MV GOVERNOR 7:30 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV GOVERNOR 8:35 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole.

Earlier runs were also canceled.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in an email, “The MV Governor experienced an engine derating last night when coming into Woods Hole shortly after 7 pm. Our maintenance crews worked on the issue overnight and corrected it; it’s now undergoing a sea trial with the Coast Guard.”

It’s unclear when the Governor might be back in service.