Holding Space for Pregnancy Loss training session

On June 15, from 9 am to 2 pm, Amy Wright Glenn, author of “Birth, Breath, and Death” and “Holding Space,” will lead a five-hour training on Holding Space for Pregnancy Loss. According to a press release, Glenn is a hospital chaplain, and a birth and death doula who has trained over 600 mental health and birth professionals on best care practices that support bereaved families following a pregnancy loss or infant death. Glenn earned her master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, and is traveling to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida, where she lives with her 7-year-old son. All are welcome to join Glenn for the training. The release says that one need not be a birth or mental health professional to benefit from the insights she will share.

Glenn is being brought to the Island through Ellen Gaskill, certified end-of-life doula. Gaskill and Glenn met when Gaskill attended her Pregnancy and Loss workshop last spring, and Gaskill thought it would be a good opportunity to bring Glenn to the Island for people in the birthing community as well as anyone dealing with loss.

For more information on the workshop, email Ellen Gaskill at mvendoflifedoula@gmail.com, call 508-558-0030, or visit birthbreathanddeath.com.