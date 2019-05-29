MVYouth awards over $200,000

MVYouth has awarded over $200,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships to five Island seniors and young adults pursuing higher education, according to a press release shared with the Times.

MVYouth is a community fund founded in 2014 by Daniel Stanton and Jim Swartz, both seasonal residents of Martha’s Vineyard, with the goal of supporting the Martha’s Vineyard community by investing in its young people. This year they will give funds to Gino Chick, Josue Dos Santos, Ryan O’Malley, Meghan Sonia, and Max Smith, all of whom have received last-dollar Workforce Development Scholarships. These scholarships offer last-dollar funding to people ages 18 to 25 who are pursuing professional development in the trades and healthcare, or technical training. Awards are calculated to fill the financial gap left after families contribute according to FAFSA calculations and schools offer institutional scholarships, and the support is sustained throughout every year of the educational program.

MVYouth engaged 15 business partners to support this program, and build a network of businesses looking to cultivate future employees in the trades, each of whom committed to contributing $1,000 annually for four years.

Gino Chick is attending New England Institute of Technology to study electrical technology. Josue Dos Santos is attending Cape Cod Community College to study building administration, and electrical technology through ACE MV. Ryan O’Malley will attend Yestermorrow Design Build School to study carpentry and timber framing. Meghan Sonia will study nursing at Anna Maria College, and Max Smith will attend Cape Cod Community College to study aviation maintenance.

These five students were chosen from a pool of 19 applicants and 12 semifinalists, based on academic performance, character, and career experience and goals.

“We are thrilled to offer these terrific young people the financial assistance they need to pursue training in high-demand careers that provide high-wage, year-round employment,” Lindsey Scott, executive director of MVYouth, said in the release.