Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center hosts a gun safety and prevention forum on Sunday, June 2, at 4 pm with Janet Goldenberg of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. Goldenberg will speak on the critical issue of firearms accessibility in the U.S., and will be joined by Island police, school participants, and a state representative. Rabbi Caryn Broitman will moderate, with an open question and answer session at the end of the talk. Free and open to the public.