Vineyard softballers rally to tame Lions

Bethany Cardoza hit a walk-off, three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Vineyarders rallied from seven runs down to beat the St. John Paul II Lions, 18-16, in Cape and Islands League action Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders trailed 16-9 prior to their final at bats and responded with nine runs to earn their fourth victory of the season.

MV rang up 18 hits on the day. Emily Mello slugged two home runs, adding a single and double to go 4 for 5, while Ashley Brasefield, Bethany Cardoza (5 RBIs), Summer Cardoza, Gabriella DeBlase, Tianna Rambonga and Emma Williamson each collected multiple hits.

Eleanor Hyland pitched three innings of relief and picked up the win, striking out six, while allowing nine runs on seven hits. Kya Maloney got the start for the Vineyarders and pitched four innings, conceding seven runs, scattering three hits, and striking out four.