Major electrical work slated for Vineyard Haven terminal Monday

The Steamship Authority will work June 3 to 7 on two decayed transformer blocks at its Vineyard Haven terminal. Lawrence Lynch Corp. of Falmouth will be working with SSA personnel on the project, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times. Eversource is not involved in the block work, but will remove and return the transformers atop them, according to Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty. Eversource will also cut and restore power to the terminal, Lamberty said. The SSA will employ an emergency generator initially, then a rental generator, to maintain terminal power while the work is being done, Driscoll said.

A state building inspector examined the blocks last August and determined chains used to temporarily secure one of the blocks would suffice until a structural engineer could conduct an examination. In February, Driscoll said a truck or trucks damaged the blocks, and that Eversource deemed the blocks not dangerous. However, a short time later, Tisbury building inspector Ken Barwick said wave action from a storm damaged the transformer blocks. The SSA disputed that assertion. Driscoll said he expects power to be reconnected on Friday.