MVRHS Lax squads await postseason seeding

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) varsity girls lacrosse team beat St. John Paul II (SJP) 18-9 on Wednesday to finish the regular season with a 17-1 mark, tops in the Cape and Islands League.

Vineyarder Addy Hayman’s productive day pushed her over the 300 career goal mark.

With seven goals and four assists against SJP, Hayman enters post-season play with 302 career goals, likely a new MVRHS school record. While MVRHS scoring records are incomplete, Betsy Dripps, who began the MVRHS lacrosse program in 1995 and coached for 21 years, said this week that “I’m sure Addy is the record holder. Now we’ve had some great scorers over the years like Madison Hughes and Jennifer Pizzano but I can’t tell you who would be in second place. Addy is a great kid. She’ll have success at Middlebury (College) next year.”

As is their wont, on Wednesday the Vineyarders spread the scoring around on Wednesday. Alexis Condon had four goals and four assists, Sophie Combra had three goals and two assists, Abby Marchand had a pair of goals, Rose Herman had a goal and two assists, and Sally Caron picked up an assist off a great defensive stop and clear. The Vineyarders had a slim 7-5 halftime lead but Delilah Mikos was strong in goal (seven saves), holding off SJP as her team exploded for 11 second-half scores.

The boys squad dropped SJP by a 16-3 count on Wednesday. Eight different players scored for the Vineyarders. Aiden Marek notched a hat trick and added five assists, Ivan Shepherd also scored three goals, Colby Zarba tallied twice, with four assists, Sam Wallace had a pair of goals and assists, Eli Gundersen had two goals and an assist, Zander Amaral scored two goals, Brendan Morris scored a goal and set up another, and John McCormack chipped in a goal.

The boys closed out the regular season with an 18-10 loss at Sandwich on Thursday to finish at 15-3 overall and 14-2 in the C&I, second to undefeated Nantucket (18-0, 16-0 C&I). Sam Wallace led the Vineyarders with five goals and two assists, Hunter Meader scored twice, Colby Zarba and Brendan Morris had a goal and an assist apiece and Aidan Gates added another score. Max Smith made 11 saves in the Vineyarder net.

Both the girls and the boys lacrosse teams now wait until Saturday for seedings in the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state tournament play, which begins next week. With strong records, both squads are hoping for home games to begin the state championship grind. Typically the top six or seven seeds get a home game.

“(A home game) seems likely but you don’t know until the seedings are announced,” assistant girls varsity coach Bob Hayman said this week. Hayman said he expects scorer Skyla Harthcock to be recovered from injury (rolled ankle) in time for the postseason.