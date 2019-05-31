Playoff seedings set for MVRHS tennis, lax

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) today posted seedings for the upcoming high school state tournaments in team tennis and lacrosse. Four Vineyard teams will start the postseason with home games.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys and girls tennis teams each finished the regular season unbeaten at 16-0 and drew first round byes. The boys are seeded second in the Division 3 South sectional and play either No. 15 Westport or No. 18 Norwell on Tuesday at 4 pm in Oak Bluffs. The four-time defending state champion girls are seeded third in D2 South and host the winner of No. 14 Apponequet vs. No. 19 Norton on Monday at 4 pm.

The MVRHS girls lacrosse team (17-1) also earned a bye with the top seed in D2 South and will play either No. 16 Fontbonne Academy or No. 17 South Shore Voke at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday at 4 pm, while the seventh-seeded Vineyarder boys (15-3) host No. 10 Bishop Feehan, a familiar rival from a decade of play in the Eastern Athletic Conference, in a D2 South first round game on Tuesday at 4:15 pm.