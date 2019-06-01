Eugene O. Defelice, 98, of Oak Bluffs and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., died on May 31, 2019, at his home in Florida. He was the husband of Constance V. Defelice.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 5 to 7 pm. Gene’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, at 11 am, with burial following in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven. A Masonic funeral service will be performed at the graveside, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.