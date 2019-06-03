Girls tennis defeats Apponequet in first round of state tourney, 5-0

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity tennis team opened its 2019 post-season with a 5-0 victory over Apponequet Regional High School on Monday at the high school. The four-time defending champion girls entered the tourney with a 16-0 record on the year and a number three ranking in Division 2 South. Number 14 seed Apponequet carried a 12-6 record into Monday’s match.

The Vineyard dominated the three singles matches. Senior co-captain Kelly Klaren, playing first singles, won 6-0, 6-1; senior co-captain Victoria Scott and junior Hannah Rabasca, at second and third singles respectively, took their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores. The girls also swept the doubles. Juniors Chesca Potter and Molly Pogue won their match 6-0, 6-0 while junior Alex Rego and freshman Tessa Hammond won a third set tie-breaker 10-4 to clinch a two sets to one victory.

With the win, the girls advance to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of the Norwell vs. Dennis-Yarmouth match to be held on Tuesday, June 4.