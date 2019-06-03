Gun forum: What Massachusetts does matters

The rate of Massachusetts gun deaths are a quarter of the national rate, however, the Forum on Gun Safety and Prevention of Violence held at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday stressed that there is more work to be done.

Guest speaker Janet Goldenberg suggested that gun violence prevention needs to be treated like a public health issue in the same way that drunk driving has been treated as such in the past. In essence, the government was not issuing a nationwide recall of cars but fewer people are dying of drunken driving related accidents, therefore the government does not have to take away everyone’s guns but they can make them more safe. The forum was a non-partisan event which explicitly did not discuss any controversies around the Second Amendment.

Alongside Goldenberg, who is the chair of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, the panel included Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake, Dukes County Commissioner and student organizer Keith Chatinover, Edgartown School Principal John W. Stevens and MVRHS student leader Alex Rego. MVRHS Vice Principal Barbara J. Chauvin was also present and called upon to answer a question during the Q and A section.

The forum focused on the multifaceted aspects of gun violence prevention. Although mass shootings tend to grab the public eye in headlines and news reports, there are wider issues around domestic violence and attempted suicides, which are statistically more common. Goldenberg highlighted that because of the variety of situations which count as ‘gun violence’ there is no one size fits all policy to combat it.

She also made sure to emphasize, “What we do in Massachusetts matters for the rest of the country.” Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S., which puts the state in a unique position of being able to be a role model for future gun legislation. There is also a tradition of legal activism for gun violence prevention in the state, which the forum promoted continuing by encouraging the attendees to be proactive in talking to their representatives about this issue.

Chatinover said it is up to the people to make gun violence an issue for their elected officials. People shouldn’t be afraid to meet with their elected officials and he said, “yap about it.”