Boys tennis South Sectional Div. 3 results: M.V. 5, Norwell 0

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys tennis team defeated Norwell 5-0 in South Sectional Division 3 play Tuesday at the high school. The Vineyard’s Chris Ferry, first singles, won 6-1, 6-0; Max Potter, second singles, 6-0, 6-0; Eric Reubens third singles, 6-0, 6-1; Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue, first doubles, 6-0 6-0; David Krauthamer and Ben Belisle, second doubles, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3 tie break), 10-1 third set tie break. The next match is Thursday at 3 pm: No. 2 MV vs. No. 10 Maimonides at MVRHS.