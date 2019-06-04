MVRHS sacks lax coaches

As state lacrosse playoffs begin this week, the Vineyarder girls lacrosse varsity head coach Kurstin Moore and assistant head coach Bob Hayman were terminated Tuesday morning for violations of school policy regarding school attendance and practice policies.

The action followed an internal investigation over the past week, according to Mark McCarthy, athletic director of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. He said junior varsity coaches Jenny Hart and Jo Douglas have agreed to coach the team, which begins state tournament play on Thursday at home as the number one seed in the South Sectional division.

McCarthy said he had spoken with Hayman earlier in the day, but not with Moore who was in hospital giving birth to her second daughter.

Reached by phone at home Tuesday afternoon, Hayman said, “I’m not ready to make a public statement right now. I spoke with Kurstin earlier (Tuesday) and obviously she’s got other things on her mind right now.”

McCarthy spoke with the team Tuesday morning. “The kids were aware of the investigation. We want them to focus on the playoffs and have the best tournament experience they can,” he said.

Hayman said he also spoke with the team. “I told them they had earned the number-one seed and they should play the Vineyard way. I hope they do well,” he said.

The 17-1 Vineyarders earned a first-round bye. Their opponent for Thursday at 4 pm at MVRHS has not been announced.