Barbara Mae Schoeneberg, age 88, a longtime summer resident of Edgartown, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from natural causes.

Barbara was born on March 31, 1931, in Long Branch, N.J., to Fredrick and Gladys (Grant) Schoeneberg. Barbara attended some grade school years in Edgartown before her family moved to Barnegat, N.J., where she graduated from high school and enlisted in the Air Force as a first class airman at Sampson Air Force Base in New York. After her honorable discharge, she moved to California and worked for Chevron Oil until her retirement in 1979. She then returned to live with her parents and help care for her ill father. In 1980, Barbara and her mother Gladys purchased land in Edgartown and built a summer home. Each year they would spend their summers on the Island and winters in Laughlin, Nev.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, Fred Schoeneberg Jr. She was also predeceased by many Island uncles and aunts: Ralph Grant, Cecil Grant, Kenneth Grant, Mansfield Grant, and Ruth (Grant) Duncan, all Island residents. She had many fond memories of her grandparents Lyman and Achsalt (Perry) Grant. Barbara is survived by many cousins and second cousins. Our memories of Barbara include her wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and love of sunny days.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, followed by burial in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road in Edgartown at 11:30 am, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.