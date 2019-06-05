Benefit brunch and jazz

The Ritz hosts a brunch to benefit Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, June 9, 10 am to noon. Enjoy baked goods and more from Cinnamon Starship and wash it down with Chilmark Coffee, all while listening to jazz by Rose Guerin and Jeremy Berlin. Proceeds benefit the only clinic on the Island that specializes in reproductive health care.

The Family Planning Clinic provides confidential prevention and education services for women, men, and teens on Martha’s Vineyard. According to its website, services are confidential, affordable, and accessible to Island individuals of all ages.

For more information about the clinic, visit friendsoffamilyplanning.org.