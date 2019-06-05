Bridge Results

There was no game held on May 27 at Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

At the May 28, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 11 pairs competed in a club championship game. First place overall went to Michel Riel and David Donald, followed by Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in second, Colleen Morris and Barbara Alleyne in third, and Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in fourth.

And at the May 30, 7 pm, game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Deirdre Ling. Tied for second place were Barbara Besse, playing with Carol Whitmarsh, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer. Fourth place went to Bea Phear and Barbara Silk.