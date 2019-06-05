Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

On Tuesday, June 11, at 7 pm, Herb Foster will discuss his new book, “Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life,” at the Vineyard Haven library. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served. The following Tuesday, June 18, at 7 pm, Carl O. Wirsen, oceanographer emeritus at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, will talk about “The Deep Sea.” According to the library’s press release, the deep sea is the largest biosphere on Earth, covering more than 70 percent of the habitable space, yet is relatively unexplored. Only three people, for a total of fewer than three hours, have ever visited the deepest parts of the ocean, yet 12 people have spent over 300 hours on the surface of the moon. Life in the deep sea, the release states, is relatively sparse, and must withstand total darkness, extreme cold, and great pressure.

On Tuesday, June 25, at 7 pm, Liz Baldwin from BiodiversityWorks will share the “Secret Lives of Black Racer Snakes,” historically an abundant species, but the release says that today they are uncommon and are a MassWildlife priority species. BiodiversityWorks has been gathering important information about their habitat use and movements that will inform future management and conservation of this species. Learn about the adventures of radio-tagging black racer snakes, as well as the natural history of these and other local snakes, and how you can help all snakes thrive in our changing landscape.

On Wednesday, June 26, at 6 pm join the Vineyard Haven library for “The Writing Life Public and Private,” with Rose Styron, Philip Weinstein, and Alexander Weinstein in conversation. The Martha’s Vineyard Institute for Creative Writing and the library present three renowned writers in conversation: poet Rose Styron, nonfitcion author Philip Weinstein, and fiction writer Alexander Weinstein. The press release says their talk will discuss the power that creative writing has to transform public life, political policy, and the private lives of the writers themselves. This event will be held at the Katharine Cornell Theater at 51 Spring St. Doors open at 5:30 pm.