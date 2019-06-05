Court Report: May 14- May 31

May 14, 2019

Marco Rivendeneira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/73, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: guilty, must pay $100 restitution; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

May 24, 2019

Tikopia Greene, West Tisbury; DOB 3/16/2000, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on a state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

May 28, 2019

Ryan E. Cabral, West Tisbury; DOB 12/26/78, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Benjamin T. Carleton, Brooklyn, N.Y.; DOB 1/6/95, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Leah Fraumeni, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Daniel H. Lesser, Great Neck, N.Y.; DOB 11/20/56, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Laura Bernard Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/70, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Kurt Tesch, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/21/59, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

James B. Wilson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/8/69, violating harassment prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

May 30, 2019

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Drew Moreis, Edgartown; DOB 1/19/93, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — 2½ years in the house of correction, 18 months to serve (120 days credit), balance suspended. Must complete Batterer’s Program and have no contact with the victim; strangulation or suffocation: guilty — probation for 2½ years with the same terms and concurrent with count 1; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/31/59, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Keith M. Strelecki, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/29/73, assault and battery: pretrial probation for one year and must continue with counseling.

May 31, 2019

Asif Castro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/23/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Wilson Correia-Dias, Everett; DOB 11/9/77, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Alessandro Pereira Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/5/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; number plate violation: not responsible.

Fabiel Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/31/92, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Leonardo Assis Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 1/15/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, must pay $500 fine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Marizete Soares Do Nascimento, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; operator sending/reading electronic message: not responsible; child under 8 years and under 58 inches without car seat: not responsible.

Jose Balbino Ferreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/18/65, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Simone Krasa, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/28/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Luciano Lopes-DeSouza, West Tisbury; DOB 3/21/85, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Laudenir C. De Melo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/5/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Maria A. Moreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/25/71, speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Meirilucia P. Nunes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/18/81, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Gelso A. Pereira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/13/84, number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $1,000; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.