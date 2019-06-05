‘Graceful Somatic Transformation Workshop,’ led by Lisa Gross

On Thursday, June 13, at 11:30 am, certified Graceful Somatic Transformation (GST) instructor Lisa Gross will lead a free workshop at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, through traction and movement sequences, participants will learn to deepen their stretch for optimal length, strength, mobility, and stability, work from the spine for postural alignment, reverse the “postural slump” by leveraging the spine muscles, offload stress on joints, and much more. GST is a holistic approach to body-mind fitness, and this workshop will provide an overview of the technique. If you like to move and discover new ways to access length and strength, GST is for you.

Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Space is limited, and sign-up is recommended. Please contact the library to reserve your space: 508-693-3366. This event is free and open to the public.

After being summer residents on the Vineyard for many years, Lisa Gross and her husband, Adam, are now full-time residents of West Tisbury. Ms. Gross attended Bard College as a dance and composition major, and went on to dance and teach fitness in New York and Westchester County. She studied Pilates for 12 years, and is a longtime practitioner of yoga. She discovered GST seven years ago in Los Angeles, and trained under Anna Rahe, the founder and creator of GST. Ms. Gross is now a certified instructor, and is grateful and excited to bring this transformative technique to the Vineyard.