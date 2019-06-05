Joseph Stickles joins MVY Radio

Joseph Stickles has joined the MVY Radio on-air and production staff. According to a press release, Stickles will appear on the station’s airwaves delivering morning newscasts, and will work behind the scenes on a host of production, promotion, music, and writing projects.

“This newly created position was designed to pull a few tasks off the to-do lists of our sometimes overburdened full-time staffers like Amy Vanneman, Laurel Redington, and Bill Narkiewicz,” said P.J. Finn, executive director at Friends of MVY Radio. “Joe’s motivation, broad range of talent, and multitasking skills impressed us. He was the right fit for this position.”

“Joining MVY Radio is an amazing opportunity for me, especially right out of college. I’m excited to learn more about the Island, and work side-by-side with the MVY staff,” said Stickles, adding, “I look forward to bringing my radio experience from Connecticut to serve MVY Radio listeners.”

Stickles graduated in spring 2019 from the University of Connecticut with a double major in journalism and communications. He did play-by-play and color commentary work on WHUS for college baseball, basketball, soccer, and softball, and engineered broadcasts and produced postgame highlight clips for Hartford Yard Goats games on WPOP.

Hailing from Coventry, Conn., Joe’s grandmother lives in Edgartown, and his family has been visiting Martha’s Vineyard for decades.