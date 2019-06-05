Kathleen S. Stevenson

Kathleen S. (Selover) Stevenson, 83, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was married to Samuel H. Stevenson of West Tisbury.

Her memorial service is pending, and a full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1287, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box, 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or to the Visiting Nurse Association (check payable to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation), P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.