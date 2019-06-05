Monoprint class with Julie Prazich and Sara Rosenthal

On Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 am, artists Julie Prazich and Sara Rosenthal will present a free monoprint workshop at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you can come and make your own original, one-of-a-kind print. Basic materials will be provided (paints, printing plates, printing paper, tools). Feel free to bring items from nature (leaves, ferns, flowers, even feathers if you find some). This class is free and open to adults and teens ages 12-plus. Sign up ahead, or drop in and join the class. Contact the library to sign up: 508-693-3366. This event is free and open to the public.

Julie Prazich is an artist and a retired hospice physician. She currently lives in San Diego and Martha’s Vineyard with her partner, Sara Rosenthal, and the Czarina Alexandra Sofia Prazenthal (Alex, their cat). Prazich’s focus as an artist is making monoprints and glass fusion. The monoprints she makes are inspired by her experiences with people facing life transition, and the caregivers, professional and family and friends, who support them.

For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.