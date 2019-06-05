Question of fairness

To the Editor:

In the article Lucas Thors wrote about the high school funding formula (“High school reviews regional funding formula”) in the May 30 edition, Skip Manter of West Tisbury is quoted as saying that changing to a formula based on property values would be “grossly unfair.” Under such a formula, every property of equal value on the Island would pay the same amount toward supporting the Island’s high school.

At present, a home in Oak Bluffs pays seven times the amount a home of equal value in Chilmark pays.

I wonder if Mr. Manter thinks that is fair. I even wonder if the people of Chilmark think that is fair.

Peter Palches

Oak Bluffs