The Chilmark library hosts a performance of U.S. songs from the Underground Railroad on Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Jim Thomas and the U.S. Slave Song Project Spirituals Choir will perform a selection of songs sung by African slaves in the U.S. between 1619 and 1865, and will tell the stories behind each song. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Public Library.