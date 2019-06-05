Steven E. Ruley, 64, of Oak Bluffs died on June 4, 2019.



Steven is survived by his former wife, Jayne Ruley of Port Charlotte, Fla., his son Ryan P. Ruley and his wife Christine of Oak Bluffs, and his daughter Shelly Mayhew and her husband Daniel of West Tisbury. Services will be private and a full obituary will appear at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven’s name can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association, check payable to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby, P.O. Box 2101, Edgartown, MA 02557.



