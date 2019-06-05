Tisbury: Don’t wait for people to be friendly

Heard on Main Street: Don’t wait for people to be friendly; show them how.

Our friends and neighbors are coming back, and houses are opening up all over town. I’ve been enjoying some of the new shops as well.

The cemetery was especially attractive this week, with all the flags marking the graves of veterans who served to keep our country free. Thanks to the sunshine, there were also bright yellow buttercups in bloom all over the grassy areas, bringing a lovely note of color and hope.

Some of the same plants on our Island are bright and flowering weeks before those in other areas. Though our towns are not so far apart, the blooming plants all follow their own schedule. Some flowering plants outside our house are on the south side but in the shade. The same plants across the street are on the north side of their house. But these latter plants get lots of sun, and that seems to make all the difference. Now those are losing flowers just as ours are beginning to blossom fully. We have no problem admiring and appreciating all of them.

People 12 and up are invited to make rope baskets at the Vineyard Haven library at 3 pm on Saturday, June 8. You may want to check, because I don’t know if you need to bring anything to take part in this workshop. Next Tuesday at 7 pm, Herb Foster will talk about his book, “Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life.” I expect that will include some laughter, and probably also lemonade.

Meanwhile, kids age 5 and up can enjoy the Lego Club on Thursdays at 3:30 pm at our library. Those age 8 and up are welcome to the Build Club at 3:30 pm on Wednesdays, and Game Time at 3:30 pm on Fridays.

I am sending more good wishes out to Kathy Ivory today. She is still having treatment, and would enjoy a note from you as well. And she just loves to receive cards at P.O. Box 1665, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Now we can be reassured that summer is on its way. The Bloomsday celebration of music, drama, dance, and humor, based on the writings of James Joyce, is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at 8 pm. The Cornell Theater is the perfect place for performances by Gerry Yukevich and Pam Schnatterly, as well as dance by Alise Haigazian and music with Molly Conole and Phil Dietterich. These are performances, not readings. Tickets are $25 at the door or at Bunch of Grapes, cash or check only.

One of my favorite springtime surprises was my neighbor mowing my lawn. That is such a kind and caring thing to do.

We welcome the family of Doug Peckham back to the Island. His family, including wife Barbara and their children, are here for his memorial service next Sunday, June 9, at the Federated Church in Edgartown, at 1:30 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Saturday to our daughter Laurel Mayhew, and to Brian Flanders and James Gould-Lamont. I have it on good authority that James will be celebrating his sixth birthday at Felix Neck with a “Star Wars” theme, including Mommy as Princess Leia. And his entire kindergarten class is invited. Happy birthday on Monday to Claudia Nelson and Cody Chandler.

Heard on Main Street: “Believe the best of everybody, it saves so much trouble.” –Rudyard Kipling