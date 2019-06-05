Vineyarders begin state baseball tourney at E. Bridgewater

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School baseball team claimed the 13th seed in the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Tournament with a 12-8 record and will open the postseason on the road against host East Bridgewater High School on June 6 at 4 pm.

In the regular season finale on Saturday at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, St. John Paul II broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning to beat the Vineyarders, 5-1, clinching the Cape and Islands League title.

Aaron Cole pitched a complete game for the Lions, allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out 10 with no walks. Vineyard starter Jared Regan also went the distance, allowing five runs on five hits, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Keaton Aliberti scored Michael Cosgrove on a ground out for the only Vineyard run. Cosgrove, Mike Habekost and Jeremy Regan had the Vineyard hits.

Friday, in Harwich, Aliberti cleared the bases with a three-run double in the top of the third inning, lifting the Vineyarders to a 3-1 Cape and Islands League win over the Monomoy Sharks.

Owen Bresnick earned the complete game win, scattering eight hits, striking out two and walking three, with one unearned run. Monomoy starter Joe Cottle struck out 11 and held the Vineyarders to three hits (Aliberti, plus two by Leo Neville) but took the loss.